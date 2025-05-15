Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $15.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Asana Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Asana

ASAN stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.21. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,123,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,273,558.76. This represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743 and have sold 193,775 shares worth $3,549,663. Insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Asana by 3.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Asana by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

