AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $45,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in AutoNation by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Cfra Research upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

NYSE:AN opened at $189.43 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $198.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.96.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

