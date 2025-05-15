Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM) Stake Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) by 117.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 17.61% of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVNM stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30.

About Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns.

