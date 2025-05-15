Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bakkt were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 2,231.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKKT opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 5.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($2.08). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

