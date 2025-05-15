Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 3,960 Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.23% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $48,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of ICF opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

