Bank of America Corp DE Buys 429,101 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,101 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $48,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 608,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,766 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 331,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 106,685 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 33,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in H&R Block by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Northcoast Research cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

