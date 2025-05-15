Bank of America Corp DE Buys 44,801 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.44% of Meritage Homes worth $49,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,695,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,910,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2,199.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,008,000 after acquiring an additional 292,317 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,147,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,850,000 after acquiring an additional 217,618 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTH opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $48,692.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,353.99. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

