Bank of America Corp DE Buys 90,176 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.61% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $47,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

JGRO opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.08.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

