Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $48,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 278.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 170,375 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,443,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of UMBF opened at $106.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.72. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $78.56 and a 12-month high of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.79 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

