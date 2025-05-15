Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.03% of Rush Enterprises worth $44,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 1.4%

RUSHA opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at $922,918.92. The trade was a 20.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

