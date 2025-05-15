Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 201.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,087,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,440,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Ambev worth $48,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

