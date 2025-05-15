Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.88% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $47,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565,226 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,061,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840,961 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,886 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

