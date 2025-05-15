Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,712,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $47,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.8%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

