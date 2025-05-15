Bank of America Corp DE Has $45.66 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 320,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.80% of NOV worth $45,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NOV by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,793,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,243 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 12,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $179,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,697,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 302,009 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,718,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NOV by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,658,000 after purchasing an additional 938,866 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NOV from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

