Bank of America Corp DE Has $48.38 Million Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 18.81% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $48,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 99,549 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 182,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 112,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Shares of BATS:SMB opened at $17.08 on Thursday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

