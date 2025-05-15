Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 5,301 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of ORIX worth $45,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ORIX by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,529 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ORIX by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 211,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ORIX Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IX opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

