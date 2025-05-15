Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 62,987 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $44,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PWB stock opened at $109.08 on Thursday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.11.

