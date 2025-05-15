Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of Crane worth $44,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Crane by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR opened at $175.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. Crane has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.93 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $186.00 price target on Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

