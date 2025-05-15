Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.58% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $44,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $75.41 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

