Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 764,734 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.61% of Open Text worth $45,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Open Text by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OTEX. CIBC reduced their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Open Text from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

