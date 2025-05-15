Bank of America Corp DE Sells 100,331 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $45,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in United Bankshares by 1,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.74. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.