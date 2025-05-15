Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,376 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $48,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $105.01 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average of $106.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

