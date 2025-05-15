Bank of America Corp DE Sells 65,243 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $45,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 351,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 345,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 39,229 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $671.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

