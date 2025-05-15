Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The company had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,050,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

