Barclays PLC Acquires 31,423 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) by 514.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,423 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Veritone alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VERI. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Veritone Stock Performance

Shares of VERI stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.06.

Veritone Profile

(Free Report)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.