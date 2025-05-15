Barclays PLC Acquires Shares of 2,435 AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Get AMREP alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AMREP by 26,700.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMREP during the fourth quarter worth about $2,041,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in AMREP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Price Performance

AMREP stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.11. AMREP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68.

About AMREP

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.