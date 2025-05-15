Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vigil Neuroscience were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 528,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 698.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 321,300 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIGL shares. William Blair raised shares of Vigil Neuroscience to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Vigil Neuroscience Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Featured Articles

