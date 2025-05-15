Barclays PLC Buys 22,769 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,769 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LCTX. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.21.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics



Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

