Barclays PLC Buys 2,865 Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Airship AI were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airship AI by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 40,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Airship AI in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AISP opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.17. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

