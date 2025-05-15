Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seer by 67.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Seer by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Seer by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 179,568 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Seer stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.58. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

About Seer

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Seer had a negative return on equity of 21.96% and a negative net margin of 565.83%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

