Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gyre Therapeutics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Gyre Therapeutics stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $973.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.50 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GYRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Gyre Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.57% and a negative return on equity of 118.43%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Gyre Therapeutics Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

