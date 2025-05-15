Barclays PLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ultralife by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 250.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $462,400. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ultralife Co. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Ultralife Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

