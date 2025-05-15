Barclays PLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 337.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZLAB. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.04. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $39.77.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $106.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, CFO Yajing Chen sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $189,499.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,154.19. This trade represents a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,032,212.99. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,294 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

