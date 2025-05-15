Barclays PLC Increases Position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) by 501,907.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Urban One were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One Price Performance

Shares of UONE opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.49. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.