Barclays PLC Invests $121,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

