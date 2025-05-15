Barclays PLC Invests $84,000 in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Immunic alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 121.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 177,542 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMUX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Immunic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.

Immunic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.