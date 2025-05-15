Barclays PLC Invests $96,000 in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the fourth quarter worth $334,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Stock Performance

Shares of AUGM stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – August (AUGM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one year period. The exposure is reset annually in August AUGM was launched on Aug 16, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

