Barclays PLC Purchases 700 Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Barclays PLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 116.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DDM opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $394.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.84. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

