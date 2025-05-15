Barclays PLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

IGM opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.26. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $108.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.89.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

