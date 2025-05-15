Barclays PLC Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (BATS:OCTM)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (BATS:OCTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCTM. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS OCTM opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (OCTM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in October OCTM was launched on Oct 18, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

