Barclays PLC Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (BATS:OCTM)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (BATS:OCTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCTM. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance
BATS OCTM opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $31.68.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October
The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (OCTM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in October OCTM was launched on Oct 18, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (BATS:OCTM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.