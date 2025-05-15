Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 2,700 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

