Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 435.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,133 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,811,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 23,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGP. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 0.3%

UGP stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0774 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

