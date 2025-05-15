Barclays PLC Sells 637 Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Karooooo were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 236,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Karooooo during the fourth quarter worth $6,146,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Karooooo by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Karooooo in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Karooooo Price Performance

Shares of KARO stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Karooooo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78.

Karooooo Profile

(Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.