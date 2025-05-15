Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,110,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,839 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 251,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $3,849,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

BBSI stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $292.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.91 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

