Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELFB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.92. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

