Best Bank Stocks To Follow Now – May 12th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Walt Disney, Wells Fargo & Company, Citigroup, and Capital One Financial are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions—such as commercial, retail, or investment banks—that confer an ownership stake to investors. Holders of these stocks may receive dividend payments and benefit from share price appreciation, but they also face risks tied to interest rate fluctuations, loan defaults and changes in banking regulations. Investors often include bank stocks in their portfolios to gain income and diversified exposure to the broader financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $16.07 on Monday, hitting $504.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,374,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,456,923. The firm has a market cap of $315.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.36. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.24. 3,996,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,612,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,269,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,280,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $325.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded up $4.46 on Monday, reaching $110.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,161,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,996,853. The company has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,555,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,518,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.03. 9,566,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,405,769. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $12.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.70. 3,310,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,387. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.12 and a 200-day moving average of $182.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

