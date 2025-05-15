Best Chinese Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 12th

Get alerts:

Wynn Resorts, Duolingo, Taoping, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, UP Fintech, and LZ Technology are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are headquartered or operate primarily in mainland China. They trade on domestic bourses such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges as well as on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and, via American Depositary Receipts, on U.S. markets. Investing in Chinese stocks offers exposure to one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies but carries risks from regulatory shifts, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Duolingo stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $514.83. 348,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,961. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $533.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.98 and a 200-day moving average of $344.74. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Taoping (TAOP)

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAOP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 465,358,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,448. Taoping has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $83.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,164.37. 89,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,461. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,222.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.54. 610,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,890. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average is $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $144.27.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. 3,875,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,048,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.70. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

LZ Technology (LZMH)

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

LZMH stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. 766,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,422. LZ Technology has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14.

