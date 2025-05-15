Best Water Stocks To Consider – May 13th

Get alerts:

PepsiCo, O’Reilly Automotive, Coca-Cola, Home Depot, NuScale Power, Progressive, and Carnival Co. & are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the sourcing, treatment, distribution and infrastructure of water resources. They include municipal utilities, engineering and construction firms, equipment manufacturers and technology providers focused on water purification and wastewater management. Investors often view water stocks as a defensive or sustainable play, since demand for clean, reliable water is both essential and relatively inelastic. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.59. 5,615,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,295,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $129.80 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $17.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,322.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,607. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,369.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,291.65. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

O’Reilly Automotive shares are going to split on Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 9th.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,492,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,070,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,458. The company has a market capitalization of $371.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. 21,631,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,382,541. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $282.50. 1,677,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.13 and a 200-day moving average of $260.72. Progressive has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,708,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,647,900. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

