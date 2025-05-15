Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Stock Price Up 26.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) traded up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. 204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Biotage AB (publ) Trading Up 26.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

