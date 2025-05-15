Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BSM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.46 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 67.54%. On average, analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 202,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

